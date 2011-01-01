As your construction management consulting partner, we make a difference!
Wherever and whenever you need to complete your Team...
RFL Consulting Solutions is a construction management consulting partner working on commercial projects using a collaborative approach of listening to understand all perspectives of the project, managing priorities of schedules and budgets and meeting quality expectations of all project team members through proactive communication.
We are your dedicated construction consulting partner.
Our success is attributed to pro-active communication and close collaboration with the entire Project Team, extraordinary attention to detail, field proven techniques and an incomparable work ethic.
RFL Consulting Solutions, Inc is a construction management consulting firm specializing in owner and lender representation, project management services and administrative and general management services. RFL is capable of providing services to complete your team ... whether Owners, Lenders, General Contractors or Subcontractors. With our ability to supplement teams on a project-by-project basis we can tailor our partnership with your Team in the manner you need.
Whether it’s a $100,000 project or a $100 million program, our focus begins and ends with the client’s expectations, objectives, budget considerations and timelines in mind.
Since 2001, RFL Consulting Solutions has had the ability to supplement teams on a project-by-project basis by tailoring our partnership with your Team in the manner you need. This enables us to oversee a project from concept to occupancy.
As an independent, third-party Consultant, RFL provides the integrity, expertise and consistency that are essential to the success of your program or project.
Lender Representation services including Plan and Cost Reviews and monthly site visits with comprehensive documents review and reporting for the course of the development.
Owner Representation services, as an extension of the Owner’s organization, will administrate and manage any project using our experience in such services as budgeting, scheduling, and project management.
Project Management Services can be an extension of an Owner's Representative or as an addition to your GC or subcontracting team. If you are in need of a PM but do not want to hire an employee (yet!) RFL Consulting can tailor our PM services to your PM needs.
